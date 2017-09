Investor EIG Management Co LLC invoked Delaware corporate law as it expanded its campaign to dismiss the recently filed bankruptcy of Intervention Energy Holdings LLC.

EIG, Intervention’s sole secured creditor, said in court papers on Wednesday that the North Dakota-based shale driller’s bankruptcy should be tossed because EIG did not approve its filing, a right it was granted in the company’s LLC agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XVtpJU