BRIEF-Enterprise plans 2 weeks of maintenance for LPG export facility in late June

HOUSTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners will conduct two weeks of planned maintenance on its Houston Ship Channel LPG export facility in late June until early July, which will reduce export volumes, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

* The work will not require a complete shutdown of the facility, the spokesman said

* The spokesman declined to provide details on the scope of the work or the size of the reduction, but said customers were notified in advance

* The facility has capacity to export 16 million barrels of LPG per month (Reporting by Liz Hampton)