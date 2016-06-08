FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enterprise plans 2 weeks of maintenance for LPG export facility in late June
June 8, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enterprise plans 2 weeks of maintenance for LPG export facility in late June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners will conduct two weeks of planned maintenance on its Houston Ship Channel LPG export facility in late June until early July, which will reduce export volumes, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

* The work will not require a complete shutdown of the facility, the spokesman said

* The spokesman declined to provide details on the scope of the work or the size of the reduction, but said customers were notified in advance

* The facility has capacity to export 16 million barrels of LPG per month (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
