FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9th Circuit signs off on sales reps' class action citing Tyson
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 9, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit signs off on sales reps' class action citing Tyson

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Hundreds of commissioned salespeople can sue Ashley Furniture Industries and its subsidiary, Stoneledge Furniture, as a class for allegedly violating California minimum wage laws, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The furniture companies’ attorneys at Littler Mendelson had argued that class certification was improper in light of two landmark U.S. Supreme Court rulings: Dukes v. Walmart in 2011, and Comcast v. Behrend in 2013. But, a unanimous panel three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, saying the high court’s April decision in Tyson Foods v. Bouaphakeo supported certification.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OeoORq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.