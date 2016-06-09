9th Circuit signs off on sales reps' class action citing Tyson

Hundreds of commissioned salespeople can sue Ashley Furniture Industries and its subsidiary, Stoneledge Furniture, as a class for allegedly violating California minimum wage laws, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The furniture companies’ attorneys at Littler Mendelson had argued that class certification was improper in light of two landmark U.S. Supreme Court rulings: Dukes v. Walmart in 2011, and Comcast v. Behrend in 2013. But, a unanimous panel three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, saying the high court’s April decision in Tyson Foods v. Bouaphakeo supported certification.

