BRIEF-Magellan says repairs on Kansas products pipeline to take 'several weeks'
June 10, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magellan says repairs on Kansas products pipeline to take 'several weeks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners expects repairs on a refined products pipeline from Olathe, Kansas to Kansas City, Kansas to take several weeks, a spokesman said by email on Friday.

* Magellan on June 7 said it suspended service on the 30,000 barrel per day pipeline, which originates in Coffeyville, Kansas, after heavy rainfall caused erosion and exposed a segment of the pipeline

* CVR Refining reduced production at its 115,000 barrel per day refinery in Coffeyville due to the pipeline suspension, the refiner said this week

* Magellan does not expect any supply outages at its facilities in Kansas City or elsewhere in the state as a result of the outage

Reporting by Liz Hampton

