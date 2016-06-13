Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 13, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, June 13

9 a.m. - Proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law are due today in the lawsuit that Oregon-based SD3 filed against the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for denying it a patent application in 2008. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth held a bench trial in May in Washington, D.C., on SD3's claims that it invented "SawStop" technology to stop an electric blade in 1/100th of a second upon contact with any body part, and that a similar device patented in 1974 cannot possibly work as its inventor claimed. The case is SD3 v. Lee, U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C. No. 1:08-01242. For SD3: Burt Braverman and Lisa Zycherman of Davis Wright Tremaine. For Lee: Damon Taaffe of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

