CORRECTED-BRIEF-TransCanada could start service on Houston Lateral by early July

(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline to indicate TransCanada could start shipments by July 2 instead of will)

HOUSTON, June 13 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp could begin crude shipments on its Houston Lateral pipeline by July 2, which will connect its Keystone Pipeline to Houston, Texas, according to a tariff filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in early June.

* The company on June 1 submitted a filing with regulators to set tariff rates on the line, which will be effective by July 2, the filing said.

* The lateral will terminate at a storage terminal in Houston, Texas with initial capacity for 700,000 barrels of crude oil

* The tariff for light crude deliveries from Hardisty, Alberta to Houston, Texas will be $7.113 per barrel and the rate for heavy crude on that route will be $7.730 per barrel, the same price as shipments of crude from Hardisty to Port Arthur, Texas, according to the filing

* A spokesperson for TransCanada did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)