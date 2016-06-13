FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-TransCanada could start service on Houston Lateral by early July
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-TransCanada could start service on Houston Lateral by early July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from spokesman, context of tariff filing)

HOUSTON, June 13 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp could begin crude shipments on its Houston Lateral pipeline by July 2, which will connect its Keystone Pipeline to Houston, Texas, according to a tariff filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in early June.

* The company on June 1 submitted a filing with regulators to set tariff rates on the line, which will be effective by July 2, the filing said.

* The tariff filing was required 30 days in advance of the rate becoming effective, but does not necessarily indicate a firm in-service date for the pipeline.

* The lateral will terminate at a storage terminal in Houston, Texas with initial capacity for 700,000 barrels of crude oil

* The tariff for light crude deliveries from Hardisty, Alberta to Houston, Texas will be $7.113 per barrel and the rate for heavy crude on that route will be $7.730 per barrel, the same price as shipments of crude from Hardisty to Port Arthur, Texas, according to the filing.

* "We anticipate the in-service date to be July 2016," a spokesman for TransCanada said by email on Monday. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.