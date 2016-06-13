BRIEF-Noranda to sell upstream business through bankruptcy court

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Bankrupt U.S. aluminum company Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp filed a request to sell its upstream business in a court-supervised process on Monday, the company announced.

* Motion will be heard by bnkruptcy curt on July 14. The deadline to submit qualified bids is Sept. 15, and an auction would take place on Sept. 22 if there are multiple bids.

* Noranda's primary aluminum business consists of a bauxite mine in St. Ann, Jamaica, an alumina refinery in Gramercy Louisiana, and a 263,000 tonne-per-year aluminum smelter in New Madrid, Missouri.

* Noranda separately announced that it reached a deal for Granges AB to serve as "stalking horse" bidder for Noranda's flat-rolled products business, valued at $302.5 million. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)