a year ago
BRIEF-Caterpillar expects to ship tier four locomotives in second half of 2016 - Finance VP Dewalt
June 14, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar expects to ship tier four locomotives in second half of 2016 - Finance VP Dewalt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc Vice President of Finance Mike Dewalt spoke at Citi Industrials Conference:

* Finance VP Dewalt says number one priority is growing the company: "We don't have a big need for capex right now"

* There is not much new demand for mining quipment

* There is some evidence dealers are quoting potential mining truck rebuilds for customers

* Marketshare in China steadiily increasing, business is up year-to-date

* We are cautiously optimistic around growth in China

* New demand for locomotives "is very weak and will likely stay there for a while"

* Caterpillar expects to ship Tier Four locomotives in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Meredith Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
