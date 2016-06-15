FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Dakota oil production drops in April; largest in history
June 15, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-North Dakota oil production drops in April; largest in history

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) -

* North Dakota oil regulator says April production drop was largest monthly slip in state history

* North Dakota oil regulator blames low prices, weather and road restrictions for April output decline

* North Dakota oil regulator says zero drilling rigs operating today in Williams County

* North Dakota oil regulator says state output could fall below 1 million barrels per day before end of year

* North Dakota oil regulator says producers ‘really making progress’ on capturing natural gas, reducing flaring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

