Lawsuits against Dell, HP and Oracle on data compression patents can proceed
June 16, 2016 / 12:57 PM / in a year

Lawsuits against Dell, HP and Oracle on data compression patents can proceed

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A magistrate judge in Texas refused to put RealTime Data’s patent infringement suit against Dell, Hewlett Packard, Oracle and several other companies on hold while the defendants challenge the validity of RealTime’s patents in a separate proceeding.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Love in Tyler, Texas questioned why the defendants waited at least seven months to ask the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to invalidate the patents that RealTime asserted in its lawsuits, calling the lag an “unjustifiable” delay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23dFlYL

