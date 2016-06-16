BRIEF-BP economist: shale revolution also behind stronger dollar

HOUSTON, June 16 (Reuters) - BP Plc Group Chief Economist Spencer Dale says:

-U.S. shale revolution means U.S. now produces more than 90 percent of its energy needs domestically, up from two-thirds a decade ago.

-Despite lower investment in price downturn, BP sees U.S. gaining full energy self-sufficiency in early 2020s as country already world's top oil and gas producer.

-Half of the wide U.S. current account gaps of 2005-2006 stemmed from energy imports, which have declined sharply to lowest levels since mid-1990s.

-Shale oil and gas output has produced 'a fundamenetal shift in the structure of the U.S. economy' and could in part explain why the dollar has been strengthening in recent years as energy imports fall. (Reporting By Terry Wade)