FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lawmaker renews call for U.S. soda tax after Philadelphia vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lawmaker renews call for U.S. soda tax after Philadelphia vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, renewed a call for a national tax on sweetened beverages on Thursday after Philadelphia passed a soda tax, becoming the largest U.S. city with such a levy.

* Calls on Congress to "follow Philadelphia's lead" and enact her SWEET Act, which would impose an excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

* Bill would direct revenues from tax to treatment and research of diet-related health conditions.

* Bill has been stalled in Congress since DeLauro first introduced it in July 2014. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.