3rd Circuit to rehear firefighter's defamation lawsuit against N.Y. Daily News

A Philadelphia firefighter whose photo appeared with an online story about a sex scandal will ask a federal appeals court on Tuesday to revive his defamation lawsuit against the New York Daily News, even though the same three-judge panel ruled against him in February.

The case before the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has implications for news organizations and other online content providers, by calling into question the industry's common practice of using file or generic "stock" photos to illustrate stories.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28IUlbP