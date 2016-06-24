FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
9th Circuit affirms dismissal of fraud lawsuit against Deloitte
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 24, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

9th Circuit affirms dismissal of fraud lawsuit against Deloitte

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Deloitte & Touche does not have to face securities fraud claims for giving clean audit opinions to California-based First Regional Bank in the years before risky real estate loans caused its failure in 2010, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's dismissal of the case, saying investors did not prove Deloitte acted with fraudulent intent when it approved financial reports that allegedly understated the bank's loan losses and concealed its precarious financial condition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/292RjQR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.