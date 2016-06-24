9th Circuit affirms dismissal of fraud lawsuit against Deloitte

Deloitte & Touche does not have to face securities fraud claims for giving clean audit opinions to California-based First Regional Bank in the years before risky real estate loans caused its failure in 2010, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's dismissal of the case, saying investors did not prove Deloitte acted with fraudulent intent when it approved financial reports that allegedly understated the bank's loan losses and concealed its precarious financial condition.

