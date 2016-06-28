LLOG in process of shutting Delta House system in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf of Mexico producer LLOG was in the process of shutting its Delta House floating production system in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, a spokesman said, following a fire at Enterprise Products Partners’ Pascagoula gas plant late Monday night.

The fire forced Destin Pipeline to declare a force majeure event and stop gas transportation services from all of its offshore receipt points.

LLOG said it will resume operations on once downstream issues are resolved. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)