Soda tax proponents submit petition for vote in Boulder, Colorado
June 28, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Soda tax proponents submit petition for vote in Boulder, Colorado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Public health advocates in Boulder, Colorado pushing for a soda tax delivered a petition to city authorities with the necessary number of signatures to get the proposal on the ballot for a vote in November, the group’s campaign manager said on Tuesday.

* Healthy Boulder Kids submitted a petition with over 9,400 signatures to Boulder’s City Clerk on Monday, more than the 4,700 needed, campaign manager Dominique Olvera told Reuters

* Initiative would tax beverages with added sweeteners, including sugar and corn syrup, at 2 cents per ounce

* Funds would go to city health programs aimed at improving nutrition and physical activity, targeting low-income residents

* Approval requires a majority popular vote. San Francisco, Oakland, California and Albany, California are also voting on similar measures in November. Source: Reuters interview with Dominique Olvera (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
