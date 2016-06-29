FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. releases impounded PureCircle stevia for import -statement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. releases impounded PureCircle stevia for import -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released the PureCircle Ltd shipments of stevia it detained in May for alleged links to a supplier that used force labor, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

* The shipments were released after a CBP review of documentation from PureCircle, which included independent verification

* The audits found there was no evidence of forced, bonded or involuntary prison labor and that the product was not being supplied by Inner Mongolia Hengzheng Group Baoanzhao Agricultural and Trade LLC

* The shipments were detained in the third seizure of imported goods since the implementation of a new law banning import of products made by forced label came into effect

SOURCE: bit.ly/295HbIP

Reporting by Chris Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.