a year ago
BRIEF-GMO labeling bill passes filibuster hurdle in U.S. Senate
July 6, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GMO labeling bill passes filibuster hurdle in U.S. Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senators on Wednesday passed a cloture vote 65-32 to move ahead a bill that would require national labeling standards for foods made with genetically-modified ingredients (GMOs).

* The decision averted a filibuster hurdle for the bill from Republican Pat Roberts from Kansas and Democrat Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

* The full vote in the Senate is expected within the coming days

* The legislation, if passed, would derail state GMO labeling laws, including one implemented in Vermont on July 1

* The move comes amid growing calls for transparency in labeling of GMOs

Reporting by Chris Prentice

