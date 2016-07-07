FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-BUZZ-These small and mid-cap stocks may be winners:Jefferies
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BUZZ-These small and mid-cap stocks may be winners:Jefferies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of "Jefferies" in headline) ** A screening by Jefferies Group of the newly-reconstituted Russell 2000 and Russell Midcap indexes found 26 companies it said may beat earnings expectations for their most recent quarter or see an upward revision in expectations, and seven stocks that may miss or see downward revisions over the new few weeks.

** Of the 26 positive stocks, information technology led the list with 10 candidates, including Leidos Holdings, Take-Two Interactive Software and Maximus Inc.

** Among the seven stocks Jefferies said may disappoint or cut numbers into the reporting season, three were in the energy sector: Teekay Corp, FMC Technologies and Frank's International.

** Jefferies said to be included on the positive list companies needed to have beaten the market over the last month while those on the negative list have lagged. (Reporting by Marcus E. Howard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.