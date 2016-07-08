FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. lawmaker throws support to GMO labeling bill ahead of vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. lawmaker throws support to GMO labeling bill ahead of vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Chairman K. Michael Conaway, a Republican from Texas, on Friday said he would support a bill that requires labeling for listing genetically-modified ingredients (GMOs) for the first time.

* Conaway said in a statement he expects the legislation will be considered in the House next week after passing in the Senate on Thursday.

* "While I will never fully support federally mandating the disclosure of information that has absolutely nothing to do with nutrition, health, or safety ... it is my intention to support this bill," Conaway said in the statement.

* Conaway said that he has sought assurances from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on how the agency would implement the legislation on a bill that is "riddled with ambiguity".

SOURCE: bit.ly/29tvsRU (Reporting by Chris Prentice)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.