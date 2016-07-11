FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 11, 2016
July 11, 2016

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 11, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 12

9 a.m. - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear cross-appeals in the copyright dispute between “micro” photographer Andrew Paul Leonard and nutritional products maker Stemtech International. In 2013, a federal jury in Delaware found Stemtech owed $1.6 million for using Leonard’s close-up photos of bone marrow on its website and sharing them with its distributors. Stemtech says the award is excessive compared to Leonard’s lost licensing fees, about $2,000. It also appeals the jury’s finding that it is liable for its distributors’ infringement. Leonard is challenging pre- and post-trial rulings that denied him statutory and punitive damages and $1.8 million in prejudgment interest. The case is Andrew Paul Leonard v. Stemtech International, 3rd Circuit Nos.15-3198 and 15-3247. For Leonard: Jan Berlage of Gohn Hankey Stichel & Berlage and James Green Sr. of Seitz Van Ogtrop & Green. For Stemtech: Thomas Leff of Casarino Christman Shalk Ransom & Doss and Christine Arnold of Hollins Law.

