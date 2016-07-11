Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 11, 2016

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Wednesday, July 13

9:30 a.m. - Venoco Inc will ask Judge Kevin Gross of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to confirm its Chapter 11 plan. The oil and gas producer filed for Chapter 11 protection in March and has an agreement with its senior lenders to eliminate about $1 billion of debt. For Venoco: Erin Fay, Robert Dehney and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP, and Robert Burns, Robin Miles and Mark Dendinger of Bracewell LLP.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29ywe1q