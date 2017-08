July 19 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc

* UnitedHealth says expects 750,000 members in Obamacare exchange plans by year end

* UnitedHealth says exchange costs were higher than expected because of increased severity of customer chronic conditions like diabetes versus year ago

* UnitedHealth says exchange attrition has been lower than expected

