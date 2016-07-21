FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
After second look, 3rd Circuit lets firefighter sue N.Y. Daily News
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

After second look, 3rd Circuit lets firefighter sue N.Y. Daily News

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A Philadelphia firefighter can sue the New York Daily News for using an archived photo of him to illustrate an online story about a sex scandal at the fire department that he had no connection to, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday when it reconsidered his case just five months after tossing it.

The same three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that decided the case in February reheard it June, and on Tuesday revived Francis Cheney's claims for defamation and false-light invasion of privacy in a non-published opinion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aaYMhj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.