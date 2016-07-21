After second look, 3rd Circuit lets firefighter sue N.Y. Daily News

A Philadelphia firefighter can sue the New York Daily News for using an archived photo of him to illustrate an online story about a sex scandal at the fire department that he had no connection to, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday when it reconsidered his case just five months after tossing it.

The same three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that decided the case in February reheard it June, and on Tuesday revived Francis Cheney's claims for defamation and false-light invasion of privacy in a non-published opinion.

