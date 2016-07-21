FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newmont to consider mine extensions, exploration, dividend
July 21, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newmont to consider mine extensions, exploration, dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Newmont Chief Financial Officer: Plan to reassess dividend later this year, "would expect to be able to adjust it, given our strong cash performance"

* Newmont Mining Chief Executive Officer: Sustaining capital expenditure in 2018-2020 forecast to hold at $700-$800 million annually

* Newmont CEO: Assessing options to profitably extend production at Yanacocha mine in Peru beyond 2019

* Newmont CEO: Yanacocha 'Quercher Main' extension option would extend mine life to 2024, current capital estimates $275-325 million, funding decision expected in Q2 2017

* Newmont CEO: Not moving away from copper, half greenfield exploration on copper-gold areas, although production "gold-centric" going forward

* Newmont CEO: Growth projects and savings beyond 2016 could improve all-in sustaining costs by additional $25 to $75 an ounce in future

* Newmont CEO: Board to review dividend in October and current payout percentage of 20-25% free cash flow. Board considers cash needs for debt reduction, project investment, shareholder returns

* Newmont CEO: Very early-stage exploration looking at Ethiopia; northeastern Australia - Queensland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

