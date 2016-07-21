FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. AG Lynch says mergers would fundamentally reshape U.S. health insurance industry
July 21, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. AG Lynch says mergers would fundamentally reshape U.S. health insurance industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Baer Says We Are Seeing Innovative Work On Providing Value

* Lynch says that if the big five were to become the big three the american people would suffer

* Baer says the four insurance companies are thriving as stand alone companies and do not need the deals to survive

* Baer says allowing just one company, Anthem, to dictate how much doctors get paid is not good for doctors, hospitals or employees

* Baer says that the divestments offered by the companies are incomplete and impractical

* Baer says the proposed divestitures by Anthem and Aetna appeared completely inadequate

* Baer says "we have no doubt that these mergers would reduce competition over what it is today"

* Baer says that the need for continued innovation is one of the reason it has filed the lawsuits against the insurers

* Cigna and Aetna-Humana mergers would fundamentally reshape the U.S. health insurance industry

* Lynch says that the insurance deals would affect national employer, medicare advantage and individual insurance markets

* Deputy Associate U.S. AG Baer says deals threaten to increase insurance premiums and slow innovation

* Baer says each deal poses an "unacceptable risk" to competition

* Baer says that the four insurers are major players on the obamacare individual exchanges and cannot risk higher premiums

* Baer says the divestitures are unlikely to solve the issues the Department of Justice has identified

* Baer says the White House, Department of Health and Human Services were not involved in the Justice Department decisions

* Based care to consumers and that stimulates competition among all four insurers (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
