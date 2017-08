DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

July 22 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 972,575 Baa3/BBB-/BBB REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016C 07/25 (PRESENCE HEALTH NETWORK) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2034 TERM: 2036, 2041

Day of Sale: 07/26 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 850,560 // FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 07/25 (SUTTER HEALTH) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 07/27 ALABAMA FEDERAL AID HIGHWAY FINANCE WEEK OF 550,000 // AUTHORITY SPECIAL OBLIGATION 07/25 REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/25 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 474,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ HIGHWAY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 07/25 SERIES 2016C MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/25 STATE OF TENNESSEE WEEK OF 363,000 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/25 $ 37,000M TAXABLE $260,000M TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAXABLE BOND DUE: 2016-2028

TAX EXEMPT BONDS DUE: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 07/26 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 317,130 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/25 OF 2016, SERIES 2 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/25 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND WEEK OF 266,820 // EDUCATIONAL BUILDING CORPORATION 07/25 HOSPITAL FINANCING REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS LIFESPAN OBLIGATED GROUP ISSUE, SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 07/26 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 217,185 Aa2/AA/ MAJOR NEW STATE INFRASTRUCTURE 07/25 PROJECT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 07/26 MCMINNVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 40 WEEK OF 89,400 Aa1/AA+/ OREGON 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016 INSURANCE: OREGON SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY AC

Day of Sale: 07/26 NEZ PERCE COUNTY, IDAHO WEEK OF 66,000 Ba1/BB/ POLLUTION CONTROL REFUNDING REVENUE 07/25 BONDS (POTLACH CORPORATION PROJECT) SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/28 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 61,480 // DISTRICT 07/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/25 MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 61,000 A2//A ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 07/25 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/27 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 57,000 A2/A+/ AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 07/25 WILLIAM PATERSON UNIVERSITY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2038

Day of Sale: 07/27 CITY OF ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 51,965 // CFD 08-1 (PLATINUM TRIANGLE) 07/25 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/28 POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,055 /A-/ PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY, 07/25 CALIFORNIA SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/28 YAMHILL COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 43,885 NR/NR/ REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS, 07/25 SERIES 2016A&B (FRIENDSVIEW RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - OREGON) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 07/27 BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 37,000 /AA/ WATER & SEWER AUTHORITY 07/25 SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2024 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 07/26 VIRGINIA RESOURCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 35,280 // INFRASTRUCTURE AND STATE MORAL 07/25 OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS (VIRGINIA POOLED FINANCING PROGRAM) SERIES 2016B MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: CONSISTING OF:

$31,795M (TAX-EXEMPT) (AAA/AAA)

$ 2,340M (TAXABLE) (AAA/AAA)

$ 1,235M (TAXABLE) (AA2/AA)

Day of Sale: 07/27 BUTLER COUNTY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 33,000 Aa2/NR/NR IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, OHIO 07/25 HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 07/27 DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 32,475 // TEXAS 07/25 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 (REMARKETING) MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/26 RANCHO SANTA FE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 30,570 /A-/ COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT 07/25 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/27 CULBERSON COUNTY-ALLAMOORE WEEK OF 29,545 Aaa// INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/25 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2041 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/27 HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 27,000 /A-/ FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 07/25 (FLAGLER COLLEGE, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2016A AND REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (FLAGLER COLLEGE, INC. PROJECT), SERIES 2016B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: DUE: 2016-2036 AND 2018 AND 2046

Day of Sale: 07/27 TROTWOOD MADISON CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 26,380 // DISTRICT COUNT OF MONTGOMERY OHIO 07/25 RELATING TO THE ORIGINAL ISSUANCE OF SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 UTGO MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 07/27 LYNDEN, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 24,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 504 07/25 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/26 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ASHLAND WEEK OF 22,745 A1// ASHLAND AND BAYFIELD COUNTIES, 07/25 WISCONSIN CONSISTING OF: $20,805M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $ 1,940M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: GO BONDS DUE: 2017-2036

TAXABLE GO BONDS DUE: 2017-2027 THE TRUST FOR CULTURAL RESOURCES WEEK OF 22,520 // OF THE CITY OF NEW YORK 07/25 ALVIN ALLEY DANCE FOUNDATION REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 07/26 SOUTH ADAMS SCHOOL BUILDING DAILY 21,545 /AA+/ CORPORATION, INDIANA AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF CORCORAN, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 20,000 // WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 07/25 SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/28 TEXAS WOMAN'S UNIVERSITY TEXAS WEEK OF 19,135 // REVENUE FINANCE SYSTEM BONDS, 07/25 SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/27 FINANCE AUTHORITY OF LONG BEACH WEEK OF 19,000 /AA-/AA- RAINBOW HARBOR REFINANCING PROJECT 07/25 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016B CALIFORNIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/26 ALLEN COUNTY, INDIANA WEEK OF 15,050 Aa3/NR/ WAR MEMORIAL COLISEUM ADDITIONAL 07/25 BUILDING CORP REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/28 CITY OF SALINAS, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 14,655 //AA- ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS 07/25 (MONTEREY COUNTY BUILDING PROJECT), SERIES 2016A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/26 LINCOLN COUNTY PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 14,500 /A-/ DISTRICT NO.1, MISSOURI 07/25 REFUNDING CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 07/26 ANTIOCH SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 12,500 // 2016 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 07/25 PARTICIPATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 07/26 SOUTH TAHOE JOINT POWERS FINANCING WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 07/25 REFUNDING LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/28 PENNS VALLEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /AA-/ CENTRE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2018-2032

Day of Sale: 07/28 CHARLEROI BOROUGH, PENNSYVANIA WEEK OF 9,900 /AA/ WATER REVENUE BONDS 07/25 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

INSURED

Day of Sale: 07/27 WATERTOWN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,475 Aa2// DODGE AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES, 07/25 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 07/25 WARWICK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,375 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 07/27 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ARGYLE WEEK OF 9,100 /A+/ GREEN AND LAFAYETTE COUNTIES, 07/25 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 07/26 SOUTHERN BOON COUNTY R-1 SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,810 /AA+/ DISTRICT 07/25 (BOONE COUNTY, MISSOURI) GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2022-2036 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA-

Day of Sale: 07/25 BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,745 Aaa// 2016 REFUNDING BONDS 07/25 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/28 NORTH COLLEGE HILL CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,475 A3// DISTRICT, HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO 07/25 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED **** CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 8,210 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.3, 07/25 2016 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS (IMPROVEMENT AREA 1) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/26 NATIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,100 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 07/17 MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,010 /AA-/ GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS 07/25 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2017-2028 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 7,735 Aa2/NR/NR STATE OF NEW YORK 07/25 COMMACK PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2046

Day of Sale: 07/27 IOWA HIGHER EDUCATION LOAN WEEK OF 6,700 // AUTHORITY 07/25 BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: RATING: TBD

Day of Sale: 07/26 ST. MARTIN PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,560 /A+/ LOUISIANA 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 07/16 HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2015, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/27 CITY OF GREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 6,000 Aa3/A+/ COMBINED PUBLIC UTILITY SYSTEM 07/25 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2027

Day of Sale: 07/27 WOODLAND HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,600 /A/ ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES FEDERALLY TAXABLE SERIES OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2022 INSURANCE: INSURED

Day of Sale: 07/26 CITY OF LANO, TEXAS GORBS WEEK OF 5,445 // SERIES 2016 07/25 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 07/27 CHESTNUT RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,440 // (BEDFORD COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia CITY OF SALINAS, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 4,800 //AA- ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS 07/25 (MONTEREY COUNTY BUILDING PROJECT), SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/26 RANCHO SANTA FE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 4,660 NR/NR/ COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT 07/25 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/27 MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK- WEEK OF 4,500 /AA-/

COPIAH LINCOLN COMMUNITY COLLEGE 07/25 SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 07/28 NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 4,480 /A/ UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 9, TEXAS 07/25 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2038

Day of Sale: 07/26 MONTE VISTA SCHOOL DISTRICT C-8, WEEK OF 3,900 // COLORADO 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT: AA2

Day of Sale: 07/26 CITY OF BYRON, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 3,665 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 07/25 SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 07/27 VILLAGES OF GLEN CREEK, FLORIDA WEEK OF 3,525 NR/NR/ COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT 07/25 SPECIAL ASSESS REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A-1 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis TERM: 2045

Day of Sale: 07/27 VILLAGES OF GLEN CREEK, FLORIDA WEEK OF 3,525 // COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT 07/25 SPECIAL ASSESS REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A-2 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/27 MISSOULA COUNTY, MONTANA WEEK OF 3,000 /AA/ OPEN SPACE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/25 SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/26 CITY OF RUSHFORD, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 2,130 // GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT AND 07/25 CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2019-2033

Day of Sale: 07/25 CITY OF VANDALIA (MONTGOMERY WEEK OF 2,039 NR/NR/NR COUNTY), OHIO 07/25 LAND ACQUISITION (NON-TAX REVENUE) BAN (TAXABLE) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 07/25 EASTERN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,765 // CALIFORNIA 07/25 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2004-35 IMPROVEMENT AREA A 2016 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 07/27 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 332 WEEK OF 1,300 // KINGMAN COUNTY, KANSAS (CUNNINGHAM) 07/25 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL OUTLAY BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2021

Day of Sale: 07/26 TOWN OF RED RIVER, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 1,280 A3/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 07/25 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/26

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,129,654 (in 000's)