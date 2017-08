Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, July 25

2 p.m. - Retailer Aeropostale Inc will ask Judge Sean Lane of the Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to approve its disclosure statement outlining its plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. For Aeropostale: Ray Schrock, Jacqueline Marcus and Garrett Fail of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2apVGpD