a year ago
Minor leaguers can't team up in FLSA collective against Major League Baseball
July 25, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Minor leaguers can't team up in FLSA collective against Major League Baseball

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Minor league baseball players pressing a proposed wage-and-hour class action against Major League Baseball struck out in federal court in San Francisco on Thursday, when a magistrate judge ruled that they cannot sue as a group.

In an 104-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero held that there are too many individualized issues to decide in one case, due in large part to the variation among the players' activities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aakdNo

