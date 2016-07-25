Minor leaguers can't team up in FLSA collective against Major League Baseball

Minor league baseball players pressing a proposed wage-and-hour class action against Major League Baseball struck out in federal court in San Francisco on Thursday, when a magistrate judge ruled that they cannot sue as a group.

In an 104-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero held that there are too many individualized issues to decide in one case, due in large part to the variation among the players' activities.

