a year ago
BRIEF-Yahoo's goal is to "preserve pre-tax value" of Alibaba shares that the remaining company owns: Yahoo executives
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo's goal is to "preserve pre-tax value" of Alibaba shares that the remaining company owns: Yahoo executives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer says she plans to stay at Yahoo and see the deal through to closing

* Yahoo "assessing different opportunities" including a sale of its Excalibur patent portfolio : Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

* Excalibur patent portfolio, including patents covering search and advertising, will stay with remaining company: Yahoo executives

* Yahoo will not be making "new investments" with cash of the remaining company: Yahoo executives

* Yahoo board "retains full discretion as to timing and manner" of returning the remaining company's cash to shareholders: Yahoo executives

* Yahoo's goal is to "preserve pre-tax value" of Alibaba shares that the remaining company owns: Yahoo executives

* The remaining company has been structured to hold the Alibaba shares with no "current intent" to sell those shares in a taxable transaction: Yahoo executives

* If the Yahoo board chooses, the remaining company can hold Alibaba shares "indefinitely:" Yahoo executives

* The remaining company can "continue to hold" Yahoo Japan shares "indefinitely and may" do so: Yahoo executives

* With Yahoo Japan shares, "there are tax efficient transactions that can be done that have less than a full tax burden or we could engage in taxable transactions:" Yahoo executives

* "We wouldn't intend right now" to "entertain taxable transactions on the Alibaba shares:" Yahoo executives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
