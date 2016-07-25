FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Husky Energy apologises for Saskatchewan crude pipeline leak
July 25, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Husky Energy apologises for Saskatchewan crude pipeline leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Husky Energy

* Says 'deeply sorry' for oil spill into North Saskatchewan river, accepts full responsibility for pipeline leak

* Husky Energy's Vice President of Exploration, Production and Services says will 'make right' costs of oil spill cleanup in Saskatchewan

* Husky Energy's VP Pate says northern part of Saskatchewan pipeline gathering system is down, will stay that way until crisis dealt with

* Husky Energy's Pate declines to say whether company has shut in any oil production as a result of Saskatchewan pipeline spill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

