FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan has 'turned corner,' may not need to sell more assets-CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan has 'turned corner,' may not need to sell more assets-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan

* CEO says won't start spending money on big capital projects until the market justifies it

* says discussions with indonesia government on extending its long-term contract of work have been "constructive"

* says does not believe indonesia will go through with banning all exports of non-processed copper concentrate from 2017; ban will harm economy

* says feels company has 'turned corner,' can see future without further asset sales

* Says it will only sell stake in indonesia copper, gold assets at fair value - chief executive richard adkerson

* says in ongoing talks on asset sales but 'there is no requirement' to make further sales or raise equity

* says has clear-cut path to get finances to where it wants them while holding onto highest quality assets

* says copper headed for higher prices as existing mines produce less, lack of investment in new projects

* says Cerro Verde copper mine in Chile is a core asset that it needs to keep

* says will announce major further mill expansion at its Morenci copper mine in the U.S., although not in the near term

* says has assurances from Indonesia government that it will get the export permit it needs by Aug 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.