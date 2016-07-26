BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan has 'turned corner,' may not need to sell more assets-CEO

July 26 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan

* CEO says won't start spending money on big capital projects until the market justifies it

* says discussions with indonesia government on extending its long-term contract of work have been "constructive"

* says does not believe indonesia will go through with banning all exports of non-processed copper concentrate from 2017; ban will harm economy

* says feels company has 'turned corner,' can see future without further asset sales

* Says it will only sell stake in indonesia copper, gold assets at fair value - chief executive richard adkerson

* says in ongoing talks on asset sales but 'there is no requirement' to make further sales or raise equity

* says has clear-cut path to get finances to where it wants them while holding onto highest quality assets

* says copper headed for higher prices as existing mines produce less, lack of investment in new projects

* says Cerro Verde copper mine in Chile is a core asset that it needs to keep

* says will announce major further mill expansion at its Morenci copper mine in the U.S., although not in the near term

* says has assurances from Indonesia government that it will get the export permit it needs by Aug 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)