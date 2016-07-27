FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-"Over-the-top economics are unproven to us:" Comcast CEO Brian Roberts
July 27, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-"Over-the-top economics are unproven to us:" Comcast CEO Brian Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) -

* Comcast Corp has been in "test and learn mode" as it plans to offer wireless service in the near future: Comcast executives

* The 2016 Rio Olympics will be a "very profitable Olympics," Comcast on track to record more than $120 million in profit it made from London Olympics: Comcast executives

* "Over-the-top economics are unproven to us" and it's not clear that launching streaming services out of Comcast's footprint is the right strategy: Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)

