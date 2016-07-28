FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Pioneer sees 15 percent compound production growth through 2020
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer sees 15 percent compound production growth through 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Pioneer Says Output Of 233,000 Boepd In Q2 Surpassed Guidance Of 224,000

* Says costs per barrel fell 26 percent in first half of 2016 versus first half of 2015

* 229,000 boepd

* Pioneer ceo says lower costs means it can 'compete with anything saudi arabia has'

* Pioneer says to keep debt to operating cash flow ratio below 1.0x through 2020

* Pioneer sees 15 percent compound production growth through 2020, expects to spend within cash flow in 2018 assuming oil at about $55 a barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terry Wade)

