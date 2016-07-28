FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says 58 pct of 2016 oil production hedged
July 28, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says 58 pct of 2016 oil production hedged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Chief Executive Jim Volker says expects Q3 and Q4 production to flatten to 115,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Says 58 percent of oil production hedged for rest of 2016

* Says 26 percent of oil production hedged for 2017

* CEO says would do more JV development deals if oil prices remain below $60/barrel

* CEO says 'cautiously optimistic' that Colorado oil ballot initiatives will fail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
