a year ago
BRIEF-Enbridge adding 60,000-80,000 bpd of Mainline pipeline capacity
July 29, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enbridge adding 60,000-80,000 bpd of Mainline pipeline capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Says new project to optimize crude slates will add about 60,000-80,000 bpd of pipeline capacity in western Canada, expected in September

* Says it thinks about 700,000 bpd of new pipeline capacity will be needed to accommodate Canadian heavy oil growth by 2020

* Enbridge CEO Al Monaco says will make sanctioning decision on first part of Eolien Maritime France SAS offshore wind farm project in 2017

* Enbridge CEO Monaco says would be nice to double Enbridge's renewable capacity from 2,000 to 4,000 megawatts, but depends on opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

