BRIEF-Exxon says has significant debt capacity that it can leverage, very strong balance sheet

July 29 (Reuters) -

* After q2 results, exxon says cash flow reflects durability of integrated business model during price downturn

* Exxon says u.s. Unconventional costs being reduced, while improving efficiencies

* Exxon says selectively proceeding with certain investments, projects, like interoil gas in papua new guinea

* Exxon says refined products inventories are very large, partly explain lower throughputs at refineries

* Exxon says 'we've got the financial flexibility' to do many things, including potential acquisitions

* Exxon says world class prospects in guyana may not come on line until 'early in next decade'

* Exxon says share buyback program is considered on a quarterly basis, has been flexible part of program to return cash to holders

* Exxon says has significant debt capacity that it can leverage, very strong balance sheet

* Exxon says argentina shale pilot project looks promising, for 35 year concession