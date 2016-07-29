BRIEF-Exxon says has significant debt capacity that it can leverage, very strong balance sheet

July 29 (Reuters) -
* After q2 results, exxon says cash flow reflects durability of integrated business model during price downturn
* Exxon says u.s. Unconventional costs being reduced, while improving efficiencies
* Exxon says selectively proceeding with certain investments, projects, like interoil gas in papua new guinea
* Exxon says refined products inventories are very large, partly explain lower throughputs at refineries
* Exxon says 'we've got the financial flexibility' to do many things, including potential acquisitions
* Exxon says world class prospects in guyana may not come on line until 'early in next decade'
* Exxon says share buyback program is considered on a quarterly basis, has been flexible part of program to return cash to holders
* Exxon says has significant debt capacity that it can leverage, very strong balance sheet
* Exxon says argentina shale pilot project looks promising, for 35 year concession Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terry Wade)