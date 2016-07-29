FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chevron reiterates goal to be cash flow neutral by 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* Executive Jay Johnson says expects to be 'near bottom' of 2016 production outlook

* Says expects production to be 2.65 million to 2.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of the year

* Says expects 'sustained production' from Angola LNG and Gorgon LNG trains 1 and 2 by end of year

* Says expects first LNG from Gorgon train 2 by end of year

* Says still expects first cargo from Wheatstone LNG by mid-2017

* CFO reiterates goal to be cash flow neutral by 2017

* CFO: 'We are committed to growing the dividend as earnings and cash flow permit'

* CFO: 'The board fully understands the value of a dividend increase' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
