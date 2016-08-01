FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Apple bulls lead charge through resistance
August 1, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Apple bulls lead charge through resistance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Apple seeing an upside breakout suggesting room to trend higher in coming months, could see tech continue its post-Brexit outperformance

** Info tech sector up 6.9 pct YTD, just slightly beating S&P 500 6.4 pct rise; but since Brexit lows, tech on fire, easily best performing sector with 14 pct surge

** Large-cap tech names reacting well to earning's releases ; helps to propel Nasdaq 100 to fresh 16-year high, and puts Composite on track for new highs

** AAPL gapped to upside in response to its Q3 report , now up 10 pct in 4 days, fighting above resistance. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2aGfy9S

** Shares penetrating resistance line from Aug 2015 high (now $103.00); line capped rise into Apr high

** Stock also forging above descending 12-MMA (now $104.59) for first time since last Nov; shares have closed below this longer-term MA every month since the Aug 2015 collapse

** Managed 3 intra-month penetrations since, ranging from 0.7 pct to 3 pct, before sharp sell back ensued (3 pct penetration would suggest further rally to $107.73)

** Nevertheless, price action is positive with previous monthly peaks at $112.39 then $123.83; all-time high $134.54

** That said, some risk comes with SPX nearing resistance barrier with internals weakening ; AAPL back under $104.59/$103.00 can signal stalled breakout for now

