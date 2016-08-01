FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-CDC says pregnant women should avoid Florida area with active Zika
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
August 1, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CDC says pregnant women should avoid Florida area with active Zika

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC says there risk of continued active local transmission Of Zika virus by mosquito In Miami-Dade County area

* CDC director says pregnant women should avoid travel to miami area affected by local transmission of zika virus

* Pregnant women in Miami area should make every effort to avoid mosquito bites

* CDC says Miami mosquito control efforts not working as well as hoped

* CDC says pregnant women who traveled to affected area on or after june 15 be tested for Zika virus

* CDC says pregnant women in Mimia-Dade area after june 15 should be tested for Zika in first and second trimester

* CDC director says nothing we have seen suggests widespread Zika virus transmission

* CDC says recommends travelers returning from affected zika areas use mosquito repellent for 3 weeks to protect against local transmission

* CDC recommends women not get pregnant for up to 8 weeks after returning from Zika affected area of Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

