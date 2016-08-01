FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Express Scripts adds Lilly's Taltz psoriasis drug to its excluded medicines list
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Express Scripts adds Lilly's Taltz psoriasis drug to its excluded medicines list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Express Scripts : * says adds Eli Lilly's new Taltz psoriasis drug to its list of excluded medications, making it ineligible for coverage.

* Says removes Gilead's hepatitis C treatment Harvoni from its excluded medications list

* says removes Pfizer's Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR arthritis drugs from its excluded medications list

* says adds colchicine gout drug to its excluded medications list, making it ineligible for coverage

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

