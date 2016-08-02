FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magellan to commission Corpus Christi condensate splitter in Sept.
August 2, 2016 / 3:48 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magellan to commission Corpus Christi condensate splitter in Sept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners will begin the commissioning process for its new 50,000 barrel per day Corpus Christi condensate splitter in September, the company said on Tuesday in a quarterly earnings release.

* Construction on the project is nearly complete, and the splitter is expected to be commercially operational by the fourth quarter of 2016, Magellan said

* The 50,000 barrel per day project is expandable to 100,000 barrels per day and underpinned by a long-term take-or-pay agreement with Trafigura (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

