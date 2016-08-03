FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kmart to settle data breach lawsuit for $5.2 mln - court filing
#Westlaw News
August 3, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Kmart to settle data breach lawsuit for $5.2 mln - court filing

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Discount retailer Kmart has agreed to pay $5.2 million to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of hundreds of credit unions and banks over a 2014 data breach that allegedly compromised credit card information of the store's customers nationwide.

The deal, which needs court approval, also calls for Kmart to improve its data security and train employees to better protect consumers' credit-card data. Details were disclosed in a filing last week in a Chicago federal court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aAUHSj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
