Kmart to settle data breach lawsuit for $5.2 mln - court filing

Discount retailer Kmart has agreed to pay $5.2 million to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of hundreds of credit unions and banks over a 2014 data breach that allegedly compromised credit card information of the store's customers nationwide.

The deal, which needs court approval, also calls for Kmart to improve its data security and train employees to better protect consumers' credit-card data. Details were disclosed in a filing last week in a Chicago federal court.

