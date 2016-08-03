FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says to meet 2016 divestment target - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chief Executive of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA Wednesday Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday that the company would meet its 2016 divestment target with two deal still to be finalized

* One of the deals, which Vale highlighted in a previous earnings call with analysts, will likely involve Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co Ltd and the sale of Vale's mining assets in Mozambique

* Ferreira could not confirm whether the other sale would involve any of Vale's core business in iron ore, when asked by Reuters at an event in Rio de Janeiro Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marta Nogeira; Writing by Reese Ewing)

