a year ago
BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum CEO expects continued dividend growth
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum CEO expects continued dividend growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says expects oil price environment to be 'challenging' through 2017

* CEO says most cost reductions come from efficiency gains, not lower service prices

* CEO says does not expect to exceed $3 billion capex budget for 2016

* CEO says interested in buying additional EOR assets

* CEO says asset prices seem 'excessive' now considering low oil prices

* CEO says expect continued growth in dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
