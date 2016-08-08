Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 8, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, August 8

9 a.m. - The deadline for Australian biotech Genetic Technologies (GT) to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate its patent on using "junk" DNA to detect genetic mutations that cause inherited diseases. GT lost the patent after accusing Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merial LLC of infringing it. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in April that GT had simply applied known techniques to a newly discovered fact of human biology, and therefore, the patent was invalid under the Supreme Court's 2012 decision in Mayo v. Prometheus Labs. The Supreme Court denied cert in June in a similar case, Ariosa v. Sequenom, which involved a non-invasive DNA test for fetal abnormalities. The GT case is Genetic Technologies Ltd v. Merial et al, Supreme Court No. 15A1292. GT is represented by Benjamin Lieb of Sheridan Ross. In the Federal Circuit, Gregory Castanias of Jones Day argued for Merial and Amy Wigmore of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr argued for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

