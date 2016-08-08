Week Ahead in Health: Aug. 8, 2016

(Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Wednesday, August 10

8 a.m. - The Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology Devices Panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Medical Devices Advisory Committee will meet to consider an application by pediatric blood testing company Baebies Inc to add new indications for use for several of its testing products to test for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I disease, Pompe disease, Gaucher disease and Fabry disease. For more information, visit bit.ly/2aUS8NN

