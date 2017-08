SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian bankruptcy filings jumped 75.1 percent in the first seven months of this year to 1,098 cases, Serasa Experian, a credit protection service, said in a statement Monday.

In July alone, 175 companies filed for bankruptcy protection in Brazil, a 29.6 percent rise from the same month a year earlier, Serasa said. (Reporting by Ana Mano)