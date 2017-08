DLA Piper has hired Jessica Masella as partner in its white collar, corporate crime and investigations practice in New York. She was most recently chief of the narcotics unit at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Ira Herman has joined Blank Rome as partner in the finance, restructuring and bankruptcy group in New York, moving over from Thompson & Knight.

